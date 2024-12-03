What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kishanganj? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Kishanganj is Rs. 4.04 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kishanganj? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow in Kishanganj amount to Rs. 29,580, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kishanganj? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Bear 650 in Kishanganj is Rs. 7,921.