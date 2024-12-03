Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 3.91 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Bear 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.04 Lakhs in Guwahati.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow.
Royal Enfield Bear 650 dealers and showrooms in Guwahati for best offers.
Royal Enfield Bear 650 on road price breakup in Guwahati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is mainly compared to Zontes GK350 which starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs in Guwahati, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 which starts at Rs. 3.19 Lakhs in Guwahati and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Guwahati.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Bear 650 Broadwalk White ₹ 3.91 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Petrol Green ₹ 3.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Wild Honey ₹ 3.96 Lakhs Royal Enfield Bear 650 Golden Shadow ₹ 4.04 Lakhs
