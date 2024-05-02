Launched in Sept 2022
Category Average: 65.6 kmph
Hawk: 45.0 kmph
Category Average: 111.05 km
Hawk: 120.0 km
Category Average: 4.23 hrs
Hawk: 4.0 hrs
Category Average: 2.46 kwh
Hawk: 2.96 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|2.96 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|70-170 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
Odysse Electric Hawk
₹73,999*
₹99,999*
₹1.01 Lakhs*
₹85,000*
₹89,889*
₹96,990*
₹79,999*
₹84,999*
₹1.05 Lakhs*
₹84,999*
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
170 km
Range
75 km
Range
90-100 km
Range
165 km
Range
150 km
Range
120 km
Range
242 km
Range
170 km
Range
70-85 km
Range
117 km
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3900 W
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
1600 W
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
128 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
133.94 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
|Currently viewing
|Hawk vs Trot
|Hawk vs XGT X5
|Hawk vs V2
|Hawk vs Acute
|Hawk vs LXS 3.0
|Hawk vs S1 X 3 Gen
|Hawk vs Jeet X
|Hawk vs S 2
|Hawk vs NDuro
Popular Odysse Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price