HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HawkPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Odysse Electric Hawk
View all Images

ODYSSE ELECTRIC Hawk

Launched in Sept 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Hawk Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 65.6 kmph

Hawk: 45.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 111.05 km

Hawk: 120.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.23 hrs

Hawk: 4.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 2.46 kwh

Hawk: 2.96 kwh

View all Hawk Specs and Features
Odysse Electric Hawk Variants
Odysse Electric Hawk price starts at ₹ 73,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.18 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric Hawk ...Read More
3 Variants Available
Hawk STD₹73,999*
45 kmph
70 km/charge
Battery Capacity: 28 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Check Offers
Hawk Lite₹99,400*
45 kmph
70 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Battery Capacity: 2.02 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers
Hawk Plus₹1.18 Lakhs*
45 kmph
170 km
Battery Capacity: 2.96 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Odysse Electric Hawk Images

15 images
View All Hawk Images

Odysse Electric Hawk Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity2.96 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Range70-170 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4 Hours
View all Hawk specs and features

Odysse Electric Hawk comparison with similar bikes

Odysse Electric Hawk
Odysse Electric Trot
Komaki XGT X5
Vida V2
Sokudo Acute
Lectrix LXS 3.0
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
iVOOMi Energy Jeet X
SUPER ECO S 2
Lectrix NDuro
₹73,999*
Check Offers
₹99,999*
Check Offers
₹1.01 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹85,000*
Check Offers
₹89,889*
Check Offers
₹96,990*
Check Offers
₹79,999*
Check Offers
₹84,999*
Check Offers
₹1.05 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹84,999*
Check Offers
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
5 Hours 55 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-6 Hours
Charging Time
-
Range
170 km
Range
75 km
Range
90-100 km
Range
165 km
Range
150 km
Range
120 km
Range
242 km
Range
170 km
Range
70-85 km
Range
117 km
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
3900 W
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
1600 W
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
-
Kerb Weight
128 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
133.94 kg
Kerb Weight
101 kg
Kerb Weight
104 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Currently viewingHawk vs TrotHawk vs XGT X5Hawk vs V2Hawk vs AcuteHawk vs LXS 3.0Hawk vs S1 X 3 GenHawk vs Jeet XHawk vs S 2Hawk vs NDuro
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

View all Odysse Electric Bikes

Odysse Electric Hawk EMI

Select Variant:
Hawk STD
45 kmph | 70 km/charge
₹ 73,999*
Select Variant
Hawk STD
45 kmph | 70 km/charge
₹73,999*
Hawk Lite
45 kmph | 70 km
₹99,400*
Hawk Plus
45 kmph | 170 km
₹1.18 Lakhs*
EMI ₹1153.36/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 80000
Cars & BikesNew BikesOdysse Electric BikesOdysse Electric Hawk