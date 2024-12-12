What is the on-road price of KTM 50 SX in Jodhpur? The on-road price of KTM 50 SX STD in Jodhpur is Rs. 5.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 50 SX in Jodhpur? The RTO charges for KTM 50 SX STD in Jodhpur amount to Rs. 38,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Jodhpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 50 SX in Jodhpur is Rs. 10,676.