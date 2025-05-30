KTM 390 Enduro R on road price in Paschim Medinipur starts from Rs. 3.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Enduro R dealers and showrooms in Paschim Medinipur for best offers. KTM 390 Enduro R on road price breakup in Paschim Medinipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Enduro R is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX 230 which starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC which starts at Rs. 2.94 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur and KTM 390 SMC R starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Paschim Medinipur.

Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Enduro R STD ₹ 3.88 Lakhs