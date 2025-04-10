KTM 390 Enduro R launches tomorrow. Here's the expected price

KTM India has rolled up its sleeves ahead of the 390 Enduro R launch tomorrow (April 11). The upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R has been positi one d between the KTM 390 ADV enture X and the KTM 390 Adventure S . The expected pricing for the ADV is likely to be about ₹3.2 lakh to ₹3.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The 390 Enduro R is one of the only bikes offered in its segment and there aren't any direct rivals of the two-wheeler.

KTM 390 Enduro R: India-specific changes

The primary update for the India-specific KTM 390 Enduro R is the suspension system, which is adapted from the 390 Adventure S for the Indian market. The front suspension travel is now 205 mm and the rear at 200 mm, reduced from the 230 mm seen on international variants.

Ground clearance is also lowered to 253 mm from 272 mm, while the seat height is set at 860 mm, notably lower than the global model's height of 890 mm. The bike continues to feature a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke wheel combination, now equipped with different Mitas dual-purpose tyres.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Engine and specifications

The KTM 390 Enduro R is powered by the well-known 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled LC4c engine from the 390 Duke, generating 45.3 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque, and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. It features disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and traction control.

Unlike the 390 Adventure, this new Enduro model does not include cruise control, which positions it as an enticing option for off-road enthusiasts seeking unrestrained enjoyment on trails. Sharing its foundation with the latest generation 390 Adventure, the new KTM 390 Enduro R is designed for off-road performance and is lighter compared to the adventure tourer. The bike made its debut in India during the India Bike Week 2025, presented in a global-spec model, though the Indian version includes several modifications.

KTM 390 Enduro R: Features

The KTM 390 Enduro R draws design elements from KTM’s larger Enduro models. It features fewer body panels for a more minimalist appearance, contributing to a reduced kerb weight of 168 kg for enhanced agility.

Additionally, the bike opts for a smaller 4.1-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, replacing the larger colour TFT unit. It includes features such as turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and various conveniences, ensuring all essential functionalities are addressed.

