KTM 390 SMC R Front Right View
UPCOMING

KTM 390 SMC R

Exp. Launch on 20 Mar 2025
3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs*Expected price
Colours
News
News

390 SMC R Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 233.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

390 SMC R: 398.7 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 39.85 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

390 SMC R: 29.41 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 23.13 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

390 SMC R: 44.0 ps

Category average

View all 390 SMC R Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About KTM 390 SMC R

390 SMC R Latest Update

  • 2025 KTM 390 SMC R full specifications revealed, could launch in India
  • KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at ₹…

    • 390 SMC R Launch Date

    The KTM 390 ...

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with 390 SMC R.
    KTM 390 SMC R
    KTM 390 Enduro R
    VS
    KTM 390 SMC R
    Select model
    KTM 390 Enduro R
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Right View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    KTM 390 SMC R Images

    KTM 390 SMC R Image 1
    KTM 390 SMC R Specifications and Features

    Max Power44 PS
    Body TypeOff Road Bikes
    Mileage29.41 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    Engine398.7 cc

    KTM 390 SMC R News

    KTM SMC R gets a single-piece seat with a height of 860 mm.
    2025 KTM 390 SMC R full specifications revealed, could launch in India
    16 Jan 2025
    KTM 250 Duke sits between the 200 Duke and the 390 Duke in the lineup.
    KTM 250 Duke discount extended till 31st Jan, is priced at
    14 Jan 2025
    2025 KTM 790 Duke gets four riding modes.
    2025 KTM 790 Duke unveiled globally. Check new features
    8 Jan 2025
    The highlight from the auto industry presented for you.
    Auto recap Dec 26: KTM RC 125 launched, India's first solar-powered EV to be showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo
    27 Dec 2024
    The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will share its underpinnings with the Suzuki e Vitara while sporting a different exterior design.
    Auto recap, Dec 12: TVS Apache RTX spotted, KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R unofficial bookings begin
    13 Dec 2024
    View all
     KTM 390 SMC R News
    KTM 390 SMC R FAQs

    The KTM 390 SMC R is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.3-3.4 Lakhs.
    The KTM 390 SMC R is expected to launch on 20th Mar 2025, introducing a new addition to the 398.7 cc segment.
    The KTM 390 SMC R features a 398.7 cc engine delivering a powerful 44 PS. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 29.41 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The KTM 390 SMC R faces competition from the likes of Kawasaki KLX 230 and Kawasaki KX65 in the 398.7 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The KTM 390 SMC R offers a mileage of 29.41 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

