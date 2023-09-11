hamburger icon
KTM 390 Enduro R Front Right View
1/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Front View
2/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Left View
3/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Rear View
4/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Right View
5/6
KTM 390 Enduro R Top View
6/6

KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications

KTM 390 Enduro R starting price is Rs. 3,36,500 in India. KTM 390 Enduro R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 398.7 cc engine. KTM 390 Enduro R mileage is 29.4 kmpl.
3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
KTM 390 Enduro R Specs

KTM 390 Enduro R comes with 398.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 390 Enduro R starts at Rs. 3.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, KTM 390 Enduro R

KTM 390 Enduro R Specifications and Features

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
9 L
Ground Clearance
272 mm
Wheelbase
1475 mm
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Saddle Height
890 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
285 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-140/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
44 PS @ 8500rpm
Stroke
89 mm
Max Torque
39 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
398.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
PASC slipper clutch, mechanically operated
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Bore
64 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
WP APEX 43
Rear Suspension
WP APEX Split Piston

KTM 390 Enduro R Variants & Price List

KTM 390 Enduro R price starts at ₹ 3.37 Lakhs .

3.37 Lakhs*
398.7 cc
44 PS @ 8500rpm
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

