What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Enduro R in Noida? The on-road price of KTM 390 Enduro R STD in Noida is Rs. 1.46 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Enduro R in Noida? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Enduro R STD in Noida amount to Rs. 10,386, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Enduro R in Noida? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Enduro R in Noida is Rs. 2,953.