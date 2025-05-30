What is the on-road price of KTM 390 Enduro R in Motihari? The on-road price of KTM 390 Enduro R STD in Motihari is Rs. 3.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 390 Enduro R in Motihari? The RTO charges for KTM 390 Enduro R STD in Motihari amount to Rs. 28,420, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 390 Enduro R in Motihari? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 390 Enduro R in Motihari is Rs. 7,865.