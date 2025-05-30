KTM 390 Enduro R on road price in Bijnor starts from Rs. 3.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 390 Enduro R dealers and showrooms in Bijnor for best offers. KTM 390 Enduro R on road price breakup in Bijnor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 390 Enduro R is mainly compared to Kawasaki KLX 230 which starts at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Bijnor, Triumph Scrambler 400 XC which starts at Rs. 2.94 Lakhs in Bijnor and KTM 390 SMC R starting at Rs. 3.3 Lakhs in Bijnor.

Variants On-Road Price KTM 390 Enduro R STD ₹ 3.88 Lakhs