What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Sagar? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Sagar is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Sagar? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Sagar amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Sagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Sagar is Rs. 5,840.