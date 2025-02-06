What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Purulia? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Purulia is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Purulia? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Purulia amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Purulia? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Purulia is Rs. 5,840.