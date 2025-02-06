What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Ongole? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Ongole is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Ongole? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Ongole amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Ongole? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Ongole is Rs. 5,840.