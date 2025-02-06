What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Davangere? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Davangere is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Davangere? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Davangere amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Davangere? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Davangere is Rs. 5,840.