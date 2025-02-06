HT Auto
KTM 250 Adventure On Road Price in Davangere

2.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Davangere
250 Adventure Price in Davangere

KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Davangere starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
KTM 250 Adventure STD₹ 2.88 Lakhs
...Read More

KTM 250 Adventure Variant Wise Price List in Davangere

STD

₹2.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
250 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,59,850
RTO
20,788
Insurance
7,405
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Davangere)
2,88,043
EMI@6,191/mo
KTM 250 Adventure News

The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure gets an underbelly exhaust which is protected to avoid rock chips and other damage while off-roading.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure: Key improvements that make the ADV a better off-roader
6 Feb 2025
The 2025 KTM 250 Adventure will share the engine with the 250 Duke.
2025 KTM 250 Adventure spotted ahead of launch. Check details
8 Oct 2024
The KTM 250 Adventure V variant with the low seat height retails at the same price as the standard model
KTM 250 Adventure V variant launched with a low seat height
3 Jun 2023
Yezdi Adventure is the flagship motorcycle from the brand whereas the 250 Adventure is the most affordable ADV from KTM.
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
30 Nov 2022
Both motorcycles are the smallest ADVs from their respective manufacturers.
KTM 250 Adventure Benelli TRK 251: Which 250 cc ADV should you buy?
23 Nov 2022
KTM Videos

The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
2025 KTM 390 Enduro R unveiled at India Bike Week: Engine, features, price launch details
9 Dec 2024
The pricing has not been announced yet but you may expect the new KTM 390 Adventure to be priced higher than the current model. The current model costs starting from ₹2.84 lakh to ₹3.42 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S price launch in India in January. Engine, features explained
9 Dec 2024
The KTM 1290 Super ADventure S motorcycle rivals the likes BMW R 1300 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4. It is aimed towards those looking for a tourer bike.
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S launched. What the second most expensive KTM in India offers
15 Nov 2024
KTM has launched the 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle in India as the successor to the 1290 Super Duke motorcycle.. Priced at ₹22.96 lakh (ex-showroom), it is the most expensive KTM motorcycle one can to buy in India.
KTM 1390 Super Duke R motorcycle launched in India: Price, features, engine, performance explained
15 Nov 2024
Priced at ₹15.80 lakh, the KTM 890 Adventure R will take on rivals like the Triumph Tiger 900 Rally and BMW F 900 GS. The 890 Duke R will rival the Triumph Street Triple RS and Ducati Monster SP bikes.
KTM launches 890 Duke R and Adventure R motorcycles in India: First look
14 Nov 2024
KTM 250 Adventure FAQs

The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Davangere is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Davangere amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Davangere is Rs. 5,840.
The insurance charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Davangere are Rs. 7,405, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

