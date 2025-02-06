KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Chalisgaon starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Adventure on road price in Chalisgaon starts from Rs. 2.88 Lakhs. Visit your nearest KTM 250 Adventure dealers and showrooms in Chalisgaon for best offers. KTM 250 Adventure on road price breakup in Chalisgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the KTM 250 Adventure is mainly compared to Suzuki V-Strom SX which starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs in Chalisgaon, Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.1 Lakhs in Chalisgaon and TVS RTX 300 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Chalisgaon. Variants On-Road Price KTM 250 Adventure STD ₹ 2.88 Lakhs