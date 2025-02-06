What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Bellary? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Bellary is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Bellary? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Bellary amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Bellary? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Bellary is Rs. 5,840.