What is the on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure in Agra? The on-road price of KTM 250 Adventure STD in Agra is Rs. 2.88 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure in Agra? The RTO charges for KTM 250 Adventure STD in Agra amount to Rs. 20,788, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Agra? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for KTM 250 Adventure in Agra is Rs. 5,840.