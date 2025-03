125 Duke 2025 Launch Price

Specs and Features

Engine: 125 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

125 Duke 2025 Rivals

Duke 2025 is expected to launch in Oct 2025.It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.75 - 1.8 Lakhs*.The KTM 125 Duke 2025 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features: Yamaha MT-15 V2 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are sought to be the major rivals to KTM 125 Duke 2025.