2023 KTM 125 Duke & 390 Duke revealed for Europe

KTM AG has launched the 2023 125 Duke and 390 Duke in Europe. The MY2023 motorcycles arrive as part of a revision across KTM’s streetfighter portfolio that also saw the 790 Duke being relaunched on the old continent. The 2023 KTM 125 Duke and 390 Duke remain identical to the current models mechanically but sport new paint options.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM
The 2023 KTM 390 Duke arrives in Europe with 2 new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey
The 2023 KTM 125 Duke gets a new blue and white colour scheme complemented by an orange tail section and alloy wheels. Meanwhile, the 2023 KTM 390 Duke gets two new colours - orange with blue and grey and black with matt grey. The new colours are intended to bring a breath of fresh air to the motorcycles and certainly do that part well.

Mechanically, both motorcycles remain the same. The 125 Duke uses the 124.7 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that develops 14.7 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets an 11-litre fuel tank while suspension duties are handled by WP-sourced USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from ByBre units with a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. The bike gets single-channel ABS as standard.

On the other hand, the 2023 KTM 390 Duke continues to use the same 373.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor tuned for 43 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch and a quickshifter. The bike also gets USD front forks from WP and brakes sourced from ByBre. The 390 Duke comes with dual-channel ABS as standard.

The KTM Duke range is due for an upgrade and is expected to arrive with big changes when the next generation arrives. The all-new Duke range is expected to be unveiled towards the end of next year, possibly at the 2023 EICMA Motorcycle Show. The model will be made in India and expect it to be launched sometime in 2024. In other news, KTM is likely to showcase the 450 Rally at India Bike Week scheduled in December this year.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 11:42 AM IST
TAGS: ktm 125 duke ktm 390 duke ktm india
