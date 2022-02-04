KTM 125 Duke-based 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 revealed

The new scrambler-styled Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 comes based on the KTM 125 Duke which also retails in the Indian market.

KTM-owned Husqvarna has rolled the new 2022 Svartpilen 125 for the international markets. The new scrambler-styled offering comes based on the KTM 125 Duke which also retails in the Indian market.

For 2022, the bike has been tweaked with minor updates to the exterior design.

There are also newer graphics and paint options to keep the overall styling fresh.

The engine continues to remain the same 125cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor as found on the KTM 125 Duke. This engine has been rated to develop 15bhp of power and 12Nm of peak torque. For transmission, the bike uses a six-speed unit.

The bike rides on 17-inch wheels with spokes, for the record, the higher-spec 250 cc models available in the Indian market come with alloy wheels. The spoke wheels on the 2022 Svartpilen 125 get off-road-oriented knobby rubbers.

For suspension duties, the motorcycle gets WP telescopic forks upfront and a monoshock at the rear, while braking is done by discs at both ends using ByBre callipers accompanied by Bosch ABS.

The new 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 has already reached international dealerships where the bike retails, as far as its India launch is concerned there is no confirmation as of yet.

Meanwhile, KTM is all set to announce the introduction of two new motorcycles for the global markets. The new KTM bikes will include 890 Duke R and the Duke GP. The company has also teased the new motorcycle ahead of the global reveal. (Read more details here)

