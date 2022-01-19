KTM, Husqvarna parent brand sells over 3.32 lakh motorcycles in 2021

HT Auto
KTM has witnessed a strong surge in sales in India in recent times.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jan 2022, 10:53 AM
The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure was launched in India just a few days ago.
The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure was launched in India just a few days ago.

Premium motorcycle manufacturer group Pierer Mobility Group has announced that it sold 332,881 units of motorcycles around the world in 2021. This was the 11tyh record year for the group that owns premium two-wheeler brands such as KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas. The automobile group claims that its sales increased 23 per cent in 2021 as compared to 2020 when it sold 270,407 units of motorcycles around the world.

(Also Read: Yezdi Adventure vs KTM 250 Adventure: Price and specifications comparison)

The sales performance of Pierer Mobility in 2021 was better than even pre-pandemic times. The company registered 280,099 units in 2019.

Pierer Mobility Group has said that it sold 120,000 units in the European market, while the rest of the 210,000 units were sold in markets such as North America, India and Australia. However, the motorcycle major didn't reveal individual region-wise sales numbers.

The year 2020 was quite harsh for automobile brands. After that in 2021, while overall automobile sales recovery was sluggish, motorcycles, in particular, witnessed a strong demand. Other premium motorcycle brands such as BMW Motorrad and Ducati have reported their best-ever sales performance in 2021.

KTM that manufactures high-performance bikes in India in association with Bajaj Auto has witnessed a steep surge in demand and sales in the country. Thanks to the increased focus on premium motorcycles, reviving liquidity in consumers' hands, growing preference for personal mobility are fuelling demand for the affordable premium bikes KTM has been selling in India. Naturally, India is playing a key role in the brand's global sales growth. Husqvarna too sells its models in India, b7ut those are not as popular as KTM bikes here.

The Austrian two-wheeler major recently introduced its updated 2022 KTM 250 Adventure, which comes with a host of cosmetic updates and improved riding economics and performance.

First Published Date: 19 Jan 2022, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: KTM Husqvarna
