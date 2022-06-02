KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover

HT Auto
FB Mondial has revealed the Piega 125 for the international market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 12:19 PM
FB Mondial has revealed the Piega 125 for the international market. The Piega 125 comes out as the direct rival against the KTM 125 Duke as well as the Yamaha MT-15. The inspiration for the ‘Piega’ name comes from FB Mondial’s flagship superbike which sourced powered by the same engine as the Honda V-Twin SP1 engine. The exterior design of the bike has been done by Rodolfo Frascoli, the popular designer who is also responsible for doing the new Suzuki Katana.  

(Also Read: Bajaj Auto makes KTM, Husqvarna bikes expensive in India. Check full list here)

At the heart of the bike sits a 124cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is known to deliver 14.8bhp of maximum power and 10.5Nm of peak torque. Its transmission is a 6-speed unit. In comparison, the KTM 125 Duke delivers a comparable 14.5bhp of power and 12Nm of torque. 

However, the FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg. 

The key features and equipment listed on the model include the use of a non-adjustable upside-down fork which is backed up with a rear monoshock. For braking, it uses discs at either end with a single-channel ABS. It sports a colour TFT dash as well as full-LED lighting too.

In terms of pricing, the Piega 125 costs EUR 4,400 (approx. 3.66 lakh), which makes it slightly more affordable than the European-spec KTM 125 Duke which has been priced at EUR 5,450. It is unlikely to be introduced in the Indian market anytime soon. 

(Also Read: KTM PRO-XP unfolds three Adventure tours in India for 2022. Full schedule here)

Meanwhile, only recently, KTM has revealed the new 2023 450 SMR Supermoto bike with some heavy updates to the mechanicals as well as features. (Read more details here)

 

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: KTM KTM 125 Duke 125 Duke FB Mondial Mondial Piega Piega 125
