2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price, specs and features compared

Yamaha has unveiled the 2023 version of their entire line-up. They launched the MT-15 V2, FZ range and R15 V4. The MT-15 V2 is one of the best-looking naked motorcycles in the Indian market, it can be considered a naked version of the R15. The motorcycle also received other updates as well. One of the rivals to the MT-15 is the KTM 125 Duke. Here is a comparison between the Yamaha MT-15 and the KTM 125 Duke.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 21:05 PM
The Yamaha MT-15 has a more powerful engine than the KTM 125 Duke.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Looks

The MT-15 looks very unique because of its styling. The front has a single projector LED setup with LED Daytime Running Lamps. There are golden forks and muscular tank shrouds with a single-sided exhaust. The KTM 125 Duke looks like a smaller version of the 390 Duke. There is a flat halogen headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a sharp-looking rear-end and an under-belly exhaust.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Specs

The MT-15 uses a 155 cc, single-cylinder that is liquid-cooled and gets VVA. It produces 18.4 bhp at 10,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.1 Nm at 7,500 rpm. It continues to come with a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The KTM 125 Duke uses a 124.7 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 12 Nm at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Features

Yamaha MT-15 is equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that shows various information such as fuel consumption indicator, VVA indicator, shift timing light, gear position indicator and a tachometer. There is also all LED lighting on offer and Bluetooth connectivity. The KTM 125 Duke gets a LCD digital instrument cluster that looks dated now. It also shows various different information.

2023 Yamaha MT-15 vs KTM 125 Duke: Price

The MT-15 is priced at 1,68,400 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the KTM 125 Duke costs 1,75,942 (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 21:05 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 125 Duke Yamaha MT 15
