HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sixties 300iPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariantsAlternativesEMINews
Keeway Sixties 300i Front Left Side
View all Images

KEEWAY Sixties 300i

Launched in Oct 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹2.99 - 3.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Sixties 300i Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 278.2 cc

Sixties 300i: 278.2 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 24.48 kmpl

Sixties 300i: 27.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 18.95 ps

Sixties 300i: 18.95 ps

Speed

Category Average: 123.0 kmph

Sixties 300i: 120.0 kmph

View all Sixties 300i Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Sixties 300i.
VS
Keeway Sixties 300i
Keeway Vieste 300
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Speedometer
Indicator Controller
Glove Box
Rear Tyre View
Front Left Side
Front Brake View
Rear Left View
Front Left View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Ignition View
Left Side View
Tail Light
Right Side View
Self Starter Button
Engine
Seat Storage Side View
Foot Space View
View more
Tap here to expand

Keeway Sixties 300i Alternatives

Keeway Vieste 300

2.99 - 3.25 Lakhs
Check Latest OffersSixties 300ivsVieste 300
UPCOMING

Honda ADV 350

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched View upcoming Bikes
Keeway Sixties 300i Variants
Keeway Sixties 300i price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway Sixties ...Read More
3 Variants Available
Matte Grey₹2.99 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
120 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
Matte Light Blue₹3.3 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
120 kmph
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Clock
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers
Matte White₹3.3 Lakhs*
278.2 cc
120 kmph
Instrument Console: Digital
Clock
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Keeway Sixties 300i Images

24 images
View All Sixties 300i Images

Keeway Sixties 300i Specifications and Features

Max Power18.95 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Mileage27.4 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine278.2 cc
Max Speed120 kmph
View all Sixties 300i specs and features

Keeway Sixties 300i comparison with similar bikes

Keeway Sixties 300i
Keeway Vieste 300
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
18.9 PS
Power
18.9 PS
Torque
22 Nm
Torque
22 Nm
Engine
278.2 cc
Engine
278.2 cc
Kerb Weight
146 Kg
Kerb Weight
147 Kg
Length
2080 mm
Length
1930 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingSixties 300i vs Vieste 300
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Keeway Bikes

View all Keeway Bikes

Keeway Sixties 300i EMI

Select Variant:
Matte Grey
18.95 PS @ 6500 rpm | 120 kmph | 274 km
₹ 2.99 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Matte Grey
18.95 PS @ 6500 rpm | 120 kmph | 274 km
₹2.99 Lakhs*
Matte Light Blue
18.95 PS @ 6500 rpm | 120 kmph | 274 km
₹3.3 Lakhs*
Matte White
18.9 PS @ 6500 rpm | 120 kmph | 274 km
₹3.3 Lakhs*
EMI ₹5246.91/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 3 Lakhs
Cars & BikesNew BikesKeeway BikesKeeway Sixties 300i