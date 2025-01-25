Keeway Sixties 300i Variants

Keeway Sixties 300i price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway Sixties Keeway Sixties 300i price starts at ₹ 2.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.3 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway Sixties 300i comes in 3 variants. Keeway Sixties 300i's top variant is Matte White. ...Read MoreRead Less