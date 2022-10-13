Keeway K-Light 250V on road price in Sawai Madhopur starts from Rs. 3.26 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K-Light 250V top variant goes up to Rs. 3.48 Lakhs in Sawai Madhopur. The Keeway K-Light 250V on road price in Sawai Madhopur starts from Rs. 3.26 Lakhs. The on road price for Keeway K-Light 250V top variant goes up to Rs. 3.48 Lakhs in Sawai Madhopur. The lowest price model is Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Blue and the most priced model is Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black. Visit your nearest Keeway K-Light 250V dealers and showrooms in Sawai Madhopur for best offers. Keeway K-Light 250V on road price breakup in Sawai Madhopur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Blue ₹ 3.26 Lakhs Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Dark Grey ₹ 3.37 Lakhs Keeway K-Light 250V Matte Black ₹ 3.48 Lakhs