Keeway K-Light 250V & Zontes 350X get more affordable by up to 71,000

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Indian partner for Benelli , Keeway, Zontes , QJ, and several other brands, has announced a massive price cut on select models - K-Light 250V and Zontes 350X - by up to ₹71,000. The Keeway K-Light 250V now retails at ₹2.49 lakh, making it more affordable by ₹71,000. Meanwhile, the Zontes 350X is now priced at ₹2.40 lakh, cheaper by ₹59,000. All prices are ex-showroom, India.

Keeway K-Light 250V: What’s on offer?

The Keeway K-Light 250V was launched in India in July 2022 as a small-capacity cruiser. However, the big USP on the motorcycle is its 249 cc V-Twin engine. The motor produces 18.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. On the feature front, the Keeway K-Light 250V comes with the quintessential cruiser styling, all-LED lighting, a digital instrument console, belt-drive motor, and twin exhausts.

Also Read : Zontes reduces prices across 350R, 350X & 350T motorcycles by up to ₹48,000

The Keeway K-Light 250V is powered by a 249 cc V-Twin engine tuned for 18.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm

The K-Light 250V competes in a segment with the likes of the Honda CB350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350, but its twin-cylinder nature gives it an edge over rivals. The new price cut should make the cruiser more attractive towards prospective customers.

Zontes 350X: What’s on offer?

The Zontes 350X is a sports tourer and the bike has received a second price cut in less than a year. The motorcycle was originally launched in 2022 at ₹3.45 lakh (top variant), but received a price cut last year of ₹46,000. The latest price drop makes it significantly more affordable for buyers. The sports tourer is powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 38.9 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Zontes 350X is a sports tourer powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 38.9 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm

The Zontes 350X comes with a host of features including keyless control, a full TFT console with Bluetooth navigation and ride data integration, all-LED lighting, an electrically adjustable windshield, and lightweight alloy wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with a 17-litre fuel tank. Both the Keeway K-Light 250V and Zontes 350X are available via AARI’s nationwide dealership network comprising Benelli, Keeway and Moto Vault.

