Keeway K-Light 250V & Zontes 350X get more affordable by up to ₹71,000
The latest price cut makes the Keeway K-Light 250V and Zontes 350X motorcycles significantly more affordable and competitively priced against popular rivals.
Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), the Indian partner for Benelli, Keeway, Zontes, QJ, and several other brands, has announced a massive price cut on select models - K-Light 250V and Zontes 350X - by up to ₹71,000. The Keeway K-Light 250V now retails at ₹2.49 lakh, making it more affordable by ₹71,000. Meanwhile, the Zontes 350X is now priced at ₹2.40 lakh, cheaper by ₹59,000. All prices are ex-showroom, India.
Keeway K-Light 250V: What’s on offer?
The Keeway K-Light 250V was launched in India in July 2022 as a small-capacity cruiser. However, the big USP on the motorcycle is its 249 cc V-Twin engine. The motor produces 18.4 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 19 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. On the feature front, the Keeway K-Light 250V comes with the quintessential cruiser styling, all-LED lighting, a digital instrument console, belt-drive motor, and twin exhausts.
The K-Light 250V competes in a segment with the likes of the Honda CB350 and Royal Enfield Meteor 350, but its twin-cylinder nature gives it an edge over rivals. The new price cut should make the cruiser more attractive towards prospective customers.
Zontes 350X: What’s on offer?
The Zontes 350X is a sports tourer and the bike has received a second price cut in less than a year. The motorcycle was originally launched in 2022 at ₹3.45 lakh (top variant), but received a price cut last year of ₹46,000. The latest price drop makes it significantly more affordable for buyers. The sports tourer is powered by a 348 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 38.9 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 32.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Zontes 350X comes with a host of features including keyless control, a full TFT console with Bluetooth navigation and ride data integration, all-LED lighting, an electrically adjustable windshield, and lightweight alloy wheels. The motorcycle is equipped with a 17-litre fuel tank. Both the Keeway K-Light 250V and Zontes 350X are available via AARI’s nationwide dealership network comprising Benelli, Keeway and Moto Vault.
