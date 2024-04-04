HT Auto
Kawasaki KX450 On Road Price in Nagpur

Kawasaki KX450 Front Right Side View
Kawasaki KX450 Right View
Kawasaki KX450 Engine View
Kawasaki KX450 Model Name View
Kawasaki KX450 Seat View
Kawasaki KX450 Suspension View
8.59 Lakhs*
Nagpur
KX450 Price in Nagpur

Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kawasaki KX450 STD₹ 9.92 Lakhs
...Read More

Kawasaki KX450 Variant Wise Price List in Nagpur

STD
₹9.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
449 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,000
RTO
1,03,080
Insurance
30,356
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Nagpur)
9,92,436
EMI@21,331/mo
Kawasaki KX450 Alternatives

Kawasaki KX 250

Kawasaki KX 250

7.43 Lakhs Onwards
KX 250 Price in Nagpur
Kawasaki KLX 450R

Kawasaki KLX 450R

8.49 Lakhs Onwards
KLX 450R Price in Nagpur
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z450

Suzuki RM Z450

8.31 Lakhs Onwards
Kawasaki News

The 2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 is now available in two new colours - Metallic Flat Spark Black and Metallic Matte Dark Gray
2024 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India, priced at 7.77 lakh
4 Apr 2024
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 & Vulcan S available benefits of upto 60,000
30 Mar 2024
As of now, it is not clear whether Kawasaki will launch the Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 in the Indian market or not.
Kawasaki Ninja 7 Hybrid and Z e-1 electric bike design patented in India
13 Mar 2024
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is now more affordable by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40,000, while the Vulcan S gets the highest discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60,000
Kawasaki Ninja 400, Versys 650, Ninja 650 & Vulcan S get discounts up to 60,000
6 Mar 2024
The 2024 Kawasaki Z900 is powered by a 948 cc, inline four-cylinder engine.
2024 Kawasaki Z900 launched at 9.29 lakh. Check what's new
22 Feb 2024
Kawasaki Videos

<p>We take the new Kawasaki Z250 for a spin.</p>
Kawasaki Z250 comprehensive review
5 Jan 2015
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
Kawasaki Ninja 300 video review
26 Apr 2013
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
