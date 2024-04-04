Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Nagpur starts from Rs. 9.92 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX450 dealers and showrooms in Nagpur for best offers.
Kawasaki KX450 on road price breakup in Nagpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX450 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX 250 which starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs in Nagpur, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Nagpur and Suzuki RM Z450 starting at Rs. 8.31 Lakhs in Nagpur.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX450 STD ₹ 9.92 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price