Kawasaki KX450 on road price in Mangalore starts from Rs. 10.62 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Kawasaki KX450 dealers and showrooms in Mangalore for best offers.
Kawasaki KX450 on road price breakup in Mangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Kawasaki KX450 is mainly compared to Kawasaki KX 250 which starts at Rs. 7.43 Lakhs in Mangalore, Kawasaki KLX 450R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Mangalore and Suzuki RM Z450 starting at Rs. 8.31 Lakhs in Mangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Kawasaki KX450 STD ₹ 10.62 Lakhs
