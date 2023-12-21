Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
The lowest price model is
Jawa 42 on road price in Latur starts from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs.
The on road price for Jawa 42 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.09 Lakhs in Latur.
The lowest price model is Jawa 42 Single Disc BS6 and the most priced model is Jawa 42 2.1.
Visit your nearest
Jawa 42 dealers and showrooms in Latur for best offers.
Jawa 42 on road price breakup in Latur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jawa 42 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Latur, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Latur and Triumph Bonneville 350 starting at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs in Latur.
Variants On-Road Price Jawa 42 Single Disc BS6 ₹ 1.99 Lakhs Jawa 42 Double Disc BS6 ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Jawa 42 2.1 ₹ 2.09 Lakhs
