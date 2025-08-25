Scout Sixty LimitedPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Indian Scout Sixty Limited
INDIAN Scout Sixty Limited

₹13.42 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Price:

Indian Scout Sixty Limited is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

The Indian Scout Sixty Limited is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited rivals are Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

Scout Sixty Limited Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1099.0 cc

Scout Sixty Limited: 999.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 102.65 ps

Scout Sixty Limited: 86.17 ps

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Alternatives

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber
12.99 Lakhs

12.99 Lakhs
Scout Sixty LimitedvsScout Sixty Bobber

Indian Sport Scout Sixty
13.28 Lakhs

13.28 Lakhs
Scout Sixty LimitedvsSport Scout Sixty
UPCOMING

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 Lakhs
Scout Sixty LimitedvsNightster

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Scout Sixty LimitedvsSpeed Twin 1200

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.05 - 12.85 Lakhs
Scout Sixty LimitedvsBonneville Speedmaster

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Variants

Indian Scout Sixty Limited price starts at ₹ 13.42 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Scout Sixty Limited STD ₹13.42 Lakhs
999 cc
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
ABS: Dual Channel
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Images

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Specifications and Features

Max Power86.17 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque87 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Scout Sixty Limited EMI

Select Variant:
STD
999 cc | 86.17 PS
₹ 13.42 Lakhs*
Select Variant
STD
999 cc | 86.17 PS
₹13.42 Lakhs*
EMI ₹23196.32/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Indian Scout Sixty Limited FAQs

Which is the top variant of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

The Indian Scout Sixty Limited boasts a 999 cc engine, generating a max power of 86.17 PS.

How many variants does the Indian Scout Sixty Limited have, and what is the price range?

The Indian Scout Sixty Limited offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

