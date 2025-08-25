Indian Scout Sixty Limited Price:

Indian Scout Sixty Limited is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

The Indian Scout Sixty Limited is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited rivals are Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.