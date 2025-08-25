Indian Scout Sixty Limited is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Scout Sixty Limited is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Scout Sixty Limited rivals are Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.
Category Average: 1099.0 cc
Scout Sixty Limited: 999.0 cc
Category Average: 102.65 ps
Scout Sixty Limited: 86.17 ps
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|86.17 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|87 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Scout Sixty Limited
₹13.42 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
₹15.99 Lakhs*
₹13.49 Lakhs*
₹13.61 Lakhs*
Power
86.17 PS
Power
-
Power
86.17 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
78 PS
Power
112.54 PS
Power
136 PS
Power
152.27 PS
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Torque
109 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1250 cc
Engine
1099 cc
Engine
999 cc
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Kerb Weight
249 Kg
Kerb Weight
238 kg
Kerb Weight
217 kg
Length
2318 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2220 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2100 mm
Length
2130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Indian Scout Sixty Limited boasts a 999 cc engine, generating a max power of 86.17 PS.
The Indian Scout Sixty Limited offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
