Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Front Left View
View all Images

INDIAN Chieftain Dark Horse

Launched in Feb 2022

₹32 - 33.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Chieftain Dark Horse Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1768.0 cc

Chieftain Dark Horse: 1890.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 17.5 kmpl

Chieftain Dark Horse: 13.54 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 127.89 ps

Chieftain Dark Horse: 122.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 165.0 kmph

Chieftain Dark Horse: 115.0 kmph

View all Chieftain Dark Horse Specs and Features

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Latest Updates

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Price:

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 32 - 33.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is available in 2 variants - Icon Dirt Track Smoke, Black Smoke.

What are the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse colour options?

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes in two colour options: Quartz Gray, Stealth Gray Azure.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chieftain Limited, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW K 1600 Bagger.

What is the mileage of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 13.54 kmpl (Company claimed).

Read More

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Variants

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse price starts at ₹ 32 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 33.87 Lakhs
2 Variants Available
Chieftain Dark Horse Icon Dirt Track Smoke₹32 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
Chieftain Dark Horse Black Smoke₹33.87 Lakhs*
1890 cc
115 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Low Battery Indicator
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Images

8 images
View All Chieftain Dark Horse Images

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Colours

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Quartz gray
Stealth gray azure

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Specifications and Features

Max Power122 PS
Body TypeTourer Bikes
Max Torque171 Nm
Mileage13.54 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine1890 cc
Max Speed115 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Chieftain Dark Horse specs and features

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comparison with similar bikes

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
Indian Chieftain Limited
Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024]
BMW K 1600 Grand America
BMW K 1600 Bagger
Indian Chieftain Power Plus Limited
BMW K 1600 GTL
Indian 2025 Challenger
Indian Challenger Dark Horse
₹32 Lakhs*
₹34.26 Lakhs*
₹32.3 Lakhs*
₹29.56 Lakhs*
₹27.19 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
₹37.11 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
₹36.12 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Power
122 PS
Power
-
Power
108.77 PS
Power
-
Power
95.1 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
-
Power
160.4 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
175 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
181.4 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1834 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
330 kg
Kerb Weight
367 kg
Kerb Weight
344 kg
Kerb Weight
366 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Length
2506 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2410 mm
Length
2583 mm
Length
2415 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2503 mm
Length
2489 mm
Length
2501 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Indian Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Techno Automobiles, Arjan Garh
999 Aya Nagar, Near Arjan Garh Metro Station,MG Road,Delhi 110047
+91 - 9650600955
See All Indian Dealers in Delhi

Popular Indian Bikes

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse EMI

Select Variant:
Icon Dirt Track Smoke
1890 cc | 122 PS
₹ 32 Lakhs*
Icon Dirt Track Smoke
1890 cc | 122 PS
₹32 Lakhs*
Black Smoke
1890 cc | 122 PS
₹33.87 Lakhs*
EMI ₹55868.3/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Tourer Bikes
Tourer Bikes Above 5 Lakhs
Upcoming Tourer Bikes

Indian Chieftain Dark Horse FAQs

What is the mileage of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse offers a mileage of 13.54 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Tourer Bikes.

Which is the top variant of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

The top variant of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is the Black Smoke.

What are the key specifications of the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse?

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse boasts a 1890 cc engine, generating a max power of 122 PS.

How many variants does the Indian Chieftain Dark Horse have, and what is the price range?

The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Icon Dirt Track Smoke is priced at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Black Smoke is priced at Rs. 33.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

