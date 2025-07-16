Launched in Feb 2022
Category Average: 1768.0 cc
Chieftain Dark Horse: 1890.0 cc
Category Average: 17.5 kmpl
Chieftain Dark Horse: 13.54 kmpl
Category Average: 127.89 ps
Chieftain Dark Horse: 122.0 ps
Category Average: 165.0 kmph
Chieftain Dark Horse: 115.0 kmph
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is priced between Rs. 32 - 33.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is available in 2 variants - Icon Dirt Track Smoke, Black Smoke.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes in two colour options: Quartz Gray, Stealth Gray Azure.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1890 cc engine, and features a Tourer Bikes body type.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse rivals are Indian Chieftain Limited, Harley-Davidson Street Glide, Indian Springfield Dark Horse, Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic [2024], BMW K 1600 Grand America, BMW K 1600 Bagger.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse comes with a mileage of 13.54 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|122 PS
|Body Type
|Tourer Bikes
|Max Torque
|171 Nm
|Mileage
|13.54 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1890 cc
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Chieftain Dark Horse
₹32 Lakhs*
₹34.26 Lakhs*
₹32.3 Lakhs*
₹29.56 Lakhs*
₹27.19 Lakhs*
₹33 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
₹37.11 Lakhs*
₹33.33 Lakhs*
₹36.12 Lakhs*
₹36.97 Lakhs*
Power
122 PS
Power
-
Power
108.77 PS
Power
-
Power
95.1 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
160.4 PS
Power
-
Power
160.4 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Power
122.5 PS
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
175 Nm
Torque
171 Nm
Torque
155 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
181.4 Nm
Torque
180 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Torque
178 Nm
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1923 cc
Engine
1890 cc
Engine
1868 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1834 cc
Engine
1649 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Engine
1768 cc
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
373 kg
Kerb Weight
368 kg
Kerb Weight
376 kg
Kerb Weight
330 kg
Kerb Weight
367 kg
Kerb Weight
344 kg
Kerb Weight
366 kg
Kerb Weight
358 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Kerb Weight
381 kg
Length
2506 mm
Length
2506 mm
Length
2410 mm
Length
2583 mm
Length
2415 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2470 mm
Length
2503 mm
Length
2489 mm
Length
2501 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Dual Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Cruiser Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Sports Tourer Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Cruiser Bikes
The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse offers a mileage of 13.54 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Tourer Bikes.
The top variant of Indian Chieftain Dark Horse is the Black Smoke.
The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse boasts a 1890 cc engine, generating a max power of 122 PS.
The Indian Chieftain Dark Horse offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Icon Dirt Track Smoke is priced at Rs. 32 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Black Smoke is priced at Rs. 33.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
