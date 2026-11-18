Delhi has withdrawn GRAP Stage 3 restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. However, non-BS-VI petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital will remain barred from entering the city until January 31, 2027. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked the Stage 3 curbs on Tuesday, November 17, citing an improvement in air quality. Delhi's AQI stood at 204 on the day, and the regulator said it was moving the region back to Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The distinction is important for motorists: the rollback removes one temporary restriction triggered by severe pollution, but it doesn't cancel the separate vehicle-entry rule implemented under the Delhi government's winter action plan.

Which restriction has been withdrawn?

Stage 3 had restricted light motor vehicles, including private four-wheelers, running on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel or older emission standards. The rule covered Delhi and the NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

With the latest order, the Stage 3 restriction on these vehicles has ceased to apply. The decision also ends the Stage 3 requirement for schools to conduct classes up to Grade 5 in hybrid mode in Delhi and the specified NCR districts. GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue.

Outstation vehicles still face a BS-VI filter

Delhi's winter action plan separately bars petrol and diesel vehicles registered outside the capital if they do not meet BS-VI emission standards. The restriction has been in force since November 1 and is scheduled to continue until January 31, 2027. CNG and electric vehicles are exempt, along with vehicles covered by other notified exemptions.

As a result, an older vehicle registered in another state or NCR city may no longer face the withdrawn Stage 3 restriction within the wider region, but it still cannot enter Delhi if it falls below BS-VI standards. The two measures have different scopes and apply independently.

Other winter curbs remain

The Delhi government's winter plan also includes restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction until January 31, with a complete construction and demolition ban scheduled from December 10 to January 20. A 50 per cent work-from-home requirement for government and private offices will continue until February 28. Parking charges at authorised sites have also been doubled, with the hike continuing until February 28, 2027.

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