Delhi Traffic Police penalises over 11,000 road users within 3-hour enforcement drive

The Delhi Traffic Police booked more than 11,800 motorists during a focused three-hour enforcement operation held across the capital on Saturday. The citywide action targeted two of the most common causes of congestion and road risk: obstructive parking and wrong-side driving.

Improper parking accounted for the largest share of challans during the special drive. According to officials, over 8,500 motorists were penalised for leaving vehicles in locations that disrupt traffic movement.

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Authorities said enforcement teams acted against vehicles parked in no-parking areas, near road junctions, on footpaths, and along crowded market roads. Several vehicles were also towed during the operation to clear blocked stretches and restore smoother traffic flow.

Illegal parking remains one of the biggest contributors to localised bottlenecks in busy urban areas, especially near commercial zones and narrow roads.

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Wrong-side driving under scanner

The second major focus area was wrong-side driving, which often leads to sudden collisions and dangerous near-miss incidents. Police said more than 3,500 motorists were prosecuted for this offence during the campaign.

Dedicated teams were stationed at vulnerable points, including accident-prone corridors, key arterial roads, and locations known for repeated violations. Officials consider wrong-side driving among the more hazardous traffic offences because it creates unpredictable movement for all road users.

Multiple vehicle types checked

The enforcement action covered a wide range of vehicles rather than focusing solely on private cars. Two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and commercial vehicles were all included in the drive.

This broader coverage reflects the mixed traffic conditions on Delhi roads, where violations by different vehicle categories can collectively worsen congestion and safety risks.

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Police signal more drives ahead

Delhi Traffic Police said similar operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of ongoing enforcement and public awareness efforts.

"Such violations not only disrupt traffic movement but also pose serious threats to public safety," Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijayanta Goyal Arya said. With road density rising and urban traffic pressure increasing, regular enforcement drives are likely to remain a key tool in managing movement across the city.

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