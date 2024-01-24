Saved Articles

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 On Road Price in Surat

2.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Vitpilen 250 Price in Surat

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 2.51 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 STD₹ 2.51 Lakhs
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹2.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
249.07 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,24,328
RTO
11,416
Insurance
15,602
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
(Price not available in Surat)
2,51,346
EMI@5,402/mo
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Alternatives

Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
R15 V4 Price in Surat
R15 V4 Price in Surat
KTM 200 Duke

KTM 200 Duke

1.97 Lakhs
200 Duke Price in Surat
200 Duke Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR300R details
TVS Apache RTR 310

TVS Apache RTR 310

2.43 - 2.64 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 310 Price in Surat
KTM RC 200

KTM RC 200

2.17 Lakhs
RC 200 Price in Surat
RC 200 Price in Surat
KTM 250 Duke

KTM 250 Duke

2.39 Lakhs
250 Duke Price in Surat
250 Duke Price in Surat

Popular Husqvarna Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 News

Both motorcycles share the same 250 cc liquid-cooled engine.
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 vs KTM 250 Duke: Price, features and specs compared
24 Jan 2024
The 2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 shares its underpinnings with the third generation KTM 390 Duke launched last year
2024 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, Vitpilen 250 launched, priced from 2.19 lakh
17 Jan 2024
Svartpilen translates to black arrow in the Swedish language. Bike: Svartpilen 250. Image: Prashant Singh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 road test review: The Swedish duo
29 Sept 2020
Bajaj Vector could be a sportier version of the Chetak electric scooter and come based on Husqvarna Vektorr.
Bajaj Auto files Vector trademark in India, possibly a new electric scooter incoming
28 Dec 2023
The 2023 KTM 250 Duke comes re-energising its competition with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250.
2023 KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Price and specification comparison
14 Sept 2023
Husqvarna Videos

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
29 Sept 2020
Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
8 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Mavrick 440

Hero Mavrick 440

1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kinetic Green e-Luna

Kinetic Green e-Luna

69,990 - 74,990
Check Latest Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha WR155R

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details