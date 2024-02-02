Honda Shine on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 88,460. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 92,890 in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda Shine on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 88,460. The on road price for Honda Shine top variant goes up to Rs. 92,890 in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Honda Shine Drum OBD2 and the most priced model is Honda Shine Disc OBD2. Visit your nearest Honda Shine dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Honda Shine on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Honda Shine is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus which starts at Rs. 75,141 in New Delhi, Honda SP 125 which starts at Rs. 86,017 in New Delhi and TVS Fiero 125 starting at Rs. 80,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Honda Shine Drum OBD2 ₹ 88,460 Honda Shine Disc OBD2 ₹ 92,890