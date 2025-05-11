CB650RPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Honda CB650R Right View
View all Images

HONDA CB650R

Launched in Jan 2025

₹9.6 Lakhs* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
CB650R Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 660.0 cc

CB650R: 649.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.12 kmpl

CB650R: 20.4 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 91.53 ps

CB650R: 95.17 ps

Speed

Category Average: 204.0 kmph

CB650R: 225.0 kmph

Honda CB650R Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
Auto recap, May 10: Volkswagen Golf GTI booking closed, Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched, Citroen and Jeep service camp

Latest Updates on Honda CB650R

The 2025 Honda CB650R has taken the Indian motorcycle landscape by storm with its impressive combination of performance, style, and advanced technology. This Neo-Sports Café-inspired model from Honda not only presents a striking aesthetic but also delivers an exhilarating ride experience. Packed with top-notch features, cutting-edge engineering, and robust performance metrics, the CB650R is designed for enthusiasts who crave a middleweight naked motorcycle that stands out. Recent updates reveal that the Honda CB650R, previously priced at 9.15 lakhs, now carries a price tag of 9.2 lakhs (ex-showroom). This slight increase corresponds with enhancements and refinements that have been incorporated into the model for 2024. The CB650R street naked was launched alongside its fully faired sibling, the CBR650R, and both motorcycles will be sold through the Big Wing dealer network in India. 

Honda CB650R Price

As mentioned above, the Honda CB650R is currently priced at 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for its sole variant. This pricing is indicative of the premium features, powerful engine, and the overall value it offers within the naked sportbike category.

Honda CB650R Launch Date

The Honda CB650R officially launched in India in January 2025 alongside the CBR650R, the fully-faired sibling. The updated middleweight naked motorcycle comes with several updates over its predecessor. While it retains the trademark naked styling of the outgoing model, it gets new tank extensions that mimic air intakes. The tail section has been revised for a sleeker look and the bike further brings a new five-inch TFT display. 

Honda CB650R Variants

The Honda CB650R is available in one fully loaded variant, priced at 9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two colour schemes available with the bike, including Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red. 

Honda CB650R Design

One of the standout features of the 2024 Honda CB650R is its captivating design language. The motorcycle embodies the essence of the Neo-Sports Café concept with its minimalist yet aggressive styling. The aggressive stance enhances aerodynamics while the sharp LED headlamp design lends a modern touch. The bike is offered in two distinct colour options that emphasise its sleek profile and stylish aesthetic. The combination of a sculpted fuel tank and a well-placed seat not only adds to its visual appeal but also enhances rider ergonomics. Using high-quality materials, the design of the bike resonates with premium craftsmanship, setting it apart from competitors in its class.

Honda CB650R Features

The Honda CB650R features a 5-inch TFT dashboard that provides clear visibility of critical information, including speed, revs, and fuel levels. With the added capability to connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, riders can access notifications, calls, and even turn-by-turn navigation, enhancing the overall riding experience. The ergonomics of the bike have been fine-tuned for both short and long rides, ensuring ample comfort during prolonged journeys. The materials used within the cockpit deliver a premium feel, further accentuating the motorcycle’s appeal.

Honda CB650R Engine and Specifications

Powering the 2025 CB650R is the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that underpins the 2025 CBR650R sports tourer. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With this, the bike makes 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm.  Notably, the e-Clutch feature that was debuted on the 2023 model year of both these bikes has been left out for the Indian market. 

The bike's hardware includes 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). 

Honda CB650R Fuel Efficiency

While the exact miles per gallon may vary based on riding habits and conditions, riders can expect a fuel efficiency of approximately 22-25 kmpl in real-world scenarios. 

Safety Features

Safety is a paramount concern for Honda, which is well reflected in the Honda CB650R. The motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS for reliable braking performance, alongside switchable traction control. This feature optimizes grip and allows riders to manage power delivery effectively, enhancing the bike's overall safety profile. The 2025 CB650R in India does however miss out on the e-Clutch feature that debuted in the 2023 model. 

Honda CB650R Variants
Honda CB650R price starts at ₹ 9.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 9.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
CB650R STD₹9.6 Lakhs*
649 cc
225 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
CB650R STD (non-OBD-2B)₹9.6 Lakhs*
649 cc
225 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Honda CB650R Images

7 images
Honda CB650R Colours

Honda CB650R is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Candy chromosphere res
Matte gunpowder black metallic

Honda CB650R Specifications and Features

Max Power95.17 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque63 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage20.4 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine649 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed225 kmph
Honda CB650R comparison with similar bikes

Honda CB650R
Honda CBR650R
Triumph Daytona 660
Suzuki GSX-8R
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Kawasaki Z900
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Trident 660
₹9.2 Lakhs*
₹9.99 Lakhs*
₹9.72 Lakhs*
₹9.25 Lakhs*
₹9.42 Lakhs*
₹8.79 Lakhs*
₹9.38 Lakhs*
₹9.69 Lakhs*
₹8.12 Lakhs*
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95.17 PS
Power
95 PS
Power
82.93 PS
Power
77 PS
Power
75 PS
Power
125 PS
Power
65 PS
Power
81 PS
Torque
63 Nm
Torque
95.17 PS
Torque
69 Nm
Torque
78 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
39 Nm
Torque
98.6 Nm
Torque
80 Nm
Torque
64 Nm
Engine
649 cc
Engine
649 cc
Engine
660 cc
Engine
776 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
399 cc
Engine
948 cc
Engine
900 cc
Engine
660 cc
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Kerb Weight
201 kg
Kerb Weight
205 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Kerb Weight
212 kg
Kerb Weight
228 kg
Kerb Weight
189 kg
Length
2120 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2084 mm
Length
2155 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
1990 mm
Length
2070 mm
Length
2230 mm
Length
2020 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Cast Aluminium
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
