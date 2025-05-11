Launched in Jan 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R has taken the Indian motorcycle landscape by storm with its impressive combination of performance, style, and advanced technology. This Neo-Sports Café-inspired model from Honda not only presents a striking aesthetic but also delivers an exhilarating ride experience. Packed with top-notch features, cutting-edge engineering, and robust performance metrics, the CB650R is designed for enthusiasts who crave a middleweight naked motorcycle that stands out. Recent updates reveal that the Honda CB650R, previously priced at ₹9.15 lakhs, now carries a price tag of ₹9.2 lakhs (ex-showroom). This slight increase corresponds with enhancements and refinements that have been incorporated into the model for 2024. The CB650R street naked was launched alongside its fully faired sibling, the CBR650R, and both motorcycles will be sold through the Big Wing dealer network in India.
As mentioned above, the Honda CB650R is currently priced at ₹9.2 lakh (ex-showroom) for its sole variant. This pricing is indicative of the premium features, powerful engine, and the overall value it offers within the naked sportbike category.
The Honda CB650R officially launched in India in January 2025 alongside the CBR650R, the fully-faired sibling. The updated middleweight naked motorcycle comes with several updates over its predecessor. While it retains the trademark naked styling of the outgoing model, it gets new tank extensions that mimic air intakes. The tail section has been revised for a sleeker look and the bike further brings a new five-inch TFT display.
The Honda CB650R is available in one fully loaded variant, priced at ₹9.2 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two colour schemes available with the bike, including Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.
One of the standout features of the 2024 Honda CB650R is its captivating design language. The motorcycle embodies the essence of the Neo-Sports Café concept with its minimalist yet aggressive styling. The aggressive stance enhances aerodynamics while the sharp LED headlamp design lends a modern touch. The bike is offered in two distinct colour options that emphasise its sleek profile and stylish aesthetic. The combination of a sculpted fuel tank and a well-placed seat not only adds to its visual appeal but also enhances rider ergonomics. Using high-quality materials, the design of the bike resonates with premium craftsmanship, setting it apart from competitors in its class.
The Honda CB650R features a 5-inch TFT dashboard that provides clear visibility of critical information, including speed, revs, and fuel levels. With the added capability to connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, riders can access notifications, calls, and even turn-by-turn navigation, enhancing the overall riding experience. The ergonomics of the bike have been fine-tuned for both short and long rides, ensuring ample comfort during prolonged journeys. The materials used within the cockpit deliver a premium feel, further accentuating the motorcycle’s appeal.
Powering the 2025 CB650R is the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine that underpins the 2025 CBR650R sports tourer. This unit is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch. With this, the bike makes 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm. Notably, the e-Clutch feature that was debuted on the 2023 model year of both these bikes has been left out for the Indian market.
The bike's hardware includes 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from radial-mounted dual 310 mm front disc brakes. The bike also gets dual-channel ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).
While the exact miles per gallon may vary based on riding habits and conditions, riders can expect a fuel efficiency of approximately 22-25 kmpl in real-world scenarios.
Safety is a paramount concern for Honda, which is well reflected in the Honda CB650R. The motorcycle comes equipped with dual-channel ABS for reliable braking performance, alongside switchable traction control. This feature optimizes grip and allows riders to manage power delivery effectively, enhancing the bike's overall safety profile. The 2025 CB650R in India does however miss out on the e-Clutch feature that debuted in the 2023 model.
