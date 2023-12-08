In 2023 Honda CB650R or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda CB650R or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs 9.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
CB650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm.
On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively.
Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours.
Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours.
The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl.
The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
