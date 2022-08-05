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Honda CB650R vs Triumph Bonneville T120

In 2026 Honda CB650R or Triumph Bonneville T120 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB650R Price starts at Rs. 10.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Bonneville T120 Price starts at Rs. 11.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Bonneville T120 engine makes power & torque 80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS & 105 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CB650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Bonneville T120 in 10 colours. The CB650R mileage is around 20.4 kmpl. The Bonneville T120 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
CB650R vs Bonneville T120 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb650r Bonneville t120
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 10.3 Lakhs₹ 11.85 Lakhs
Mileage20.4 kmpl21.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc1200 cc
Power95.17 PS PS80 PS @ 6550 rpm PS

Filters
CB650R
Honda CB650R
STD
₹10.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
STD
₹11.85 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Engine View
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Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L14.5 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm-
Length
2120 mm2170 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1450 mm
Kerb Weight
205 kg236 kg
Height
1075 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
810 mm790 mm
Width
780 mm780 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear:180/55 - 17Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-150/70-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Speed
225 kmph190 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm80 PS @ 6550 rpm
Stroke
46 mm80 mm
Max Torque
63 Nm @ 9500 rpm105 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
649 cc1200 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Inline 4 Cylinder EngineLiquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270 Degree, crank angle parallel twin
Clutch
Assist and SlipperWet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
42
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage adjustable preloadTwin RSU’s, with pre-load adjustment
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD fork41mm cartridge forks
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayLCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
11,46,69713,16,235
Ex-Showroom Price
10,30,26911,85,000
RTO
82,42194,800
Insurance
34,00736,435
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
24,64628,291

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