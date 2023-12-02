Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Honda CB350RS on road price in Baran starts from Rs. 2.36 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350RS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.38 Lakhs in Baran.
The lowest price model is
Honda CB350RS on road price in Baran starts from Rs. 2.36 Lakhs.
The on road price for Honda CB350RS top variant goes up to Rs. 2.38 Lakhs in Baran.
The lowest price model is Honda CB350RS Mono Tone and the most priced model is Honda CB350RS Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Honda CB350RS dealers and showrooms in Baran for best offers.
Honda CB350RS on road price breakup in Baran includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Honda CB350RS is mainly compared to Hero Mavrick 440 which starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs in Baran, Royal Enfield Classic 350 which starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Baran and Honda CB350 Cruiser starting at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Baran.
Variants On-Road Price Honda CB350RS Mono Tone ₹ 2.36 Lakhs Honda CB350RS Dual Tone ₹ 2.38 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price