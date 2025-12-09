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Honda CB125 Hornet On Road Price in Rudrapur

4 out of 5
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1.03 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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CB125 Hornet Price in

Honda CB125 Hornet on road price in Rudrapur starts from Rs. 1.29 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Honda CB125 Hornet dealers and showrooms in Rudrapur for best offers. CB125 Hornet on road price breakup in Rudrapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the CB125 Hornet is mainly compared to Hero Splendor Plus XTEC price in Rudrapur (Rs. 91,952), Hero Glamour XTEC price in Rudrapur (Rs. 90,498) and Hero Super Splendor XTEC price in Rudrapur (Rs. 86,128).
Variants On-Road Price
Honda CB125 Hornet STD ₹ 1.29 Lakhs

Honda CB125 Hornet Variant Wise Price List in

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

CB125 Hornet STD

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
123.94 cc
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,000
RTO
10,460
Insurance
6,745
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Rudrapur)
1,29,205
EMI@2,777/mo
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Honda CB125 Hornet Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
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Splendor Plus XTEC Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
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Glamour XTEC Price in Delhi
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
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Super Splendor XTEC Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
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Glamour Price in Delhi
Revolt Motors RV1

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Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
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Honda CB125 Hornet User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
24 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
13
5 ratingrating star
11
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User Reviews

The sound of this bike is very good
This bike is excellent; it feels very comfortable and has many features for the price. I really liked this bike and I would recommend it to everyone in the future.
By: suraj (Dec 9, 2025)
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Perfect Companion for City Rides
It’s an amazing bike with a lot of first-in-segment features. The price is very affordable, and the looks are simply outstanding.
By: Siddharth (Sept 16, 2025)
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Excellent for looking
The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in four stylish colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow. The bike looks awesome, comes with a good price point, and offers attractive new features.
By: Anil Kumar (Sept 8, 2025)
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Best bike under 1 Lakh
Good-looking bike under ₹1 lakh with stylish design and a comfortable seat. The mirrors could be better, but the bike's color is excellent.
By: Sandeep kumar (Jul 26, 2025)
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Honda CB125 Hornet Related News

The Honda CB125 Hornet was the most recent launch in the 125 cc sports commuter segment in India
Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Which 125cc bike wins?
21 Oct 2025
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the Honda Shine 100 DX and the CB125 Hornet in India, aiming to strengthen its presence in the 100cc and 125cc motorcycle market.
Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959
1 Aug 2025
The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc air-cooled single-cylinder unit producing 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc motorcycle suits you the best
29 Jul 2025
The Honda CB125 Hornet and the Hero Xtreme 125R are both stylish yet affordable motorbikes.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which 125cc streetfighter makes more sense?
26 Jul 2025
The Honda CB125 Hornet now comes in four stylish colourways.
Honda CB125 Hornet: Check out 5 key highlights of the sporty new 125cc Motorcycle
24 Jul 2025
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 Honda CB125 Hornet Related News

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