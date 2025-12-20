Perfect commuter with sporty look and features

Very good bike in the 125cc segment. The Indian market heavily depends on budget and mileage, but riders also seek sporty looks, safety, and modern features—and this bike has it all. With 10.99 BHP and 11.3 Nm torque, it offers strong competition to other bikes in its class. As always, Honda's engine refinement stands out—it’s one of their best qualities. The inclusion of a TFT display is a welcome upgrade; although we’ll have to see how well it performs in bright sunlight. The addition of ABS is another great move by Honda, especially since the previous SP 125 lacked it, making braking a concern back then. Overall, it’s a fantastic bike. I absolutely love it

By: asit Kumar Mondal ( Jul 26, 2025 )