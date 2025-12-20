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HONDA CB125 Hornet Mileage

₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2084
4.5
24
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Honda CB125 Hornet Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 48 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual 48 kmpl

Honda CB125 Hornet Variants Wise Mileage

Honda CB125 Hornet price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
CB125 Hornet STD
123.94 cc
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda CB125 Hornet Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Mileage: 73 kmpl
Check OffersSplendor Plus XTEC MileageCB125 HornetvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Mileage: 63 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour XTEC MileageCB125 HornetvsGlamour XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028
Mileage: 69 kmpl
Check OffersSuper Splendor XTEC MileageCB125 HornetvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

81,063 - 84,751
Mileage: 65 kmpl
Check OffersGlamour MileageCB125 HornetvsGlamour
Revolt Motors RV1

Revolt Motors RV1

99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Range: 100-160 km
Check OffersRV1 RangeCB125 HornetvsRV1
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

Revolt Motors RV BlazeX

1.2 Lakhs
Range: 150 km
Check OffersRV BlazeX RangeCB125 HornetvsRV BlazeX

Honda CB125 Hornet Visual Comparison

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Honda CB125 Hornet User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

perfect highway cruiser bike
Design: Built around a metal frame (typically steel or aluminum), motorcycles feature a saddle-style seat and are steered using handlebars. Efficiency: They are generally more fuel-efficient and affordable than cars, making them a primary mode of transportation in many developing nations. Variety: Models range from nimble commuter scooters and rugged off-road dirt bikes to high-speed sportbikes and comfortable long-distance tourers.
By: Prince (Dec 20, 2025)
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The bike is awesome and sporty look
It offers the best performance, and the bike looks beautiful and sporty. It gives great mileage and is overall very nice.
By: Tahidul khan (Jul 30, 2025)
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Design quality Honda is best
The Activa 125 is great for regular use. Honda offers excellent quality, mileage, design, and service. Overall, a very good experience.
By: Naresh soni (Jul 26, 2025)
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Perfect commuter with sporty look and features
Very good bike in the 125cc segment. The Indian market heavily depends on budget and mileage, but riders also seek sporty looks, safety, and modern features—and this bike has it all. With 10.99 BHP and 11.3 Nm torque, it offers strong competition to other bikes in its class. As always, Honda's engine refinement stands out—it’s one of their best qualities. The inclusion of a TFT display is a welcome upgrade; although we’ll have to see how well it performs in bright sunlight. The addition of ABS is another great move by Honda, especially since the previous SP 125 lacked it, making braking a concern back then. Overall, it’s a fantastic bike. I absolutely love it
By: asit Kumar Mondal (Jul 26, 2025)
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Perfect design and features
It looks like a 150 cc engine bike. Sporty look, mileage i think need to be 50 or 60. But overall i think it will be the best 125cc bike ever.
By: Tarek (Jul 25, 2025)
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