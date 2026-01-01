|Engine
|123.94 cc
The CB125 Hornet STD, is listed at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB125 Hornet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB125 Hornet STD is available in 4 colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue With Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue With Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Siren Blue With Sports Red.
The CB125 Hornet STD is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.
In the CB125 Hornet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹87.88 Thousands - 95.47 Thousands or the Honda Shine priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 86.21 Thousands.
The CB125 Hornet STD has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.