CB125 Hornet
Honda CB125 Hornet Front Right View
1/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Right View
2/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Engine View
3/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Front Tyre View
4/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Headlight View
5/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Indicator View
6/15

Honda CB125 Hornet STD

1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
122 Offers Available
Honda CB125 Hornet Key Specs
Engine123.94 cc
CB125 Hornet STD

CB125 Hornet STD Prices

The CB125 Hornet STD, is listed at ₹1.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB125 Hornet STD Mileage

All variants of the CB125 Hornet offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB125 Hornet STD Colours

The CB125 Hornet STD is available in 4 colour options: Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue With Athletic Blue Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue With Lemon Ice Yellow, Pearl Siren Blue With Sports Red.

CB125 Hornet STD Engine and Transmission

The CB125 Hornet STD is powered by a 123.94 cc engine.

CB125 Hornet STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB125 Hornet's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹87.88 Thousands - 95.47 Thousands or the Honda Shine priced between ₹80.85 Thousands - 86.21 Thousands.

CB125 Hornet STD Specs & Features

The CB125 Hornet STD has Music Control, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Honda CB125 Hornet STD Price

CB125 Hornet STD

₹1.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,02,769
RTO
8,722
Insurance
7,365
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,18,856
EMI@2,555/mo
122 offers Available
Honda CB125 Hornet STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2015 mm
Ground Clearance
166 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1087 mm
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Width
783 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
front :-80/100 - 17, rear :-110/80 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chian Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Weather Updates For Any Loaction
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Honda CB125 Hornet STD Offers
Bring Home Honda CB125 Hornet : Low ROI Starting f...
Applicable on cb125-hornetstd variant
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Honda CB125 Hornet STD EMI
EMI2,299 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,06,970
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,06,970
Interest Amount
30,982
Payable Amount
1,37,952

