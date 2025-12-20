hamburger icon
Honda CB125 Hornet Front Right View
1/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Right View
2/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Engine View
3/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Front Tyre View
4/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Headlight View
5/15
Honda CB125 Hornet Indicator View
6/15

Honda CB125 Hornet Specifications

Honda CB125 Hornet starting price is Rs. 1,02,769 in India. Honda CB125 Hornet is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 123.94 cc engine. Honda CB125 Hornet mileage is 48 kmpl.
1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Honda CB125 Hornet Specs

Honda CB125 Hornet comes with 123.94 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB125 Hornet starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB125 Hornet sits in the ...

Honda CB125 Hornet Specifications and Features

STD
Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2015 mm
Ground Clearance
166 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Height
1087 mm
Kerb Weight
124 kg
Width
783 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
front :-80/100 - 17, rear :-110/80 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.14 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm
Max Torque
11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chian Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Upside down Fork (USD)
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock
Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Weather Updates For Any Loaction
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED

Honda CB125 Hornet User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
22 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
12
5 ratingrating star
10
perfect highway cruiser bike
Design: Built around a metal frame (typically steel or aluminum), motorcycles feature a saddle-style seat and are steered using handlebars. Efficiency: They are generally more fuel-efficient and affordable than cars, making them a primary mode of transportation in many developing nations. Variety: Models range from nimble commuter scooters and rugged off-road dirt bikes to high-speed sportbikes and comfortable long-distance tourers.
By: Prince (Dec 20, 2025)
The sound of this bike is very good
This bike is excellent; it feels very comfortable and has many features for the price. I really liked this bike and I would recommend it to everyone in the future.
By: suraj (Dec 9, 2025)
Best in Safety and Style
Honda bikes are always the best, but this bike's design and looks are truly awesome. Its performance and mileage are also very impressive.
By: Krunal keshao parate (Nov 9, 2025)
Great Looks with Top Safety
Honda bikes are always the best, but this bike's design and looks are awesome. The performance is excellent, and both mileage and overall performance are very good.
By: Krunal keshao parate (Nov 9, 2025)
Amazing Bike Rally Experience
Everything is good, and the bike looks really nice. The TFT display and front brake look impressive, and the engine key lock is excellent. Thanks, Honda!
By: Smm (Sept 26, 2025)
Honda CB125 Hornet Variants & Price List

Honda CB125 Hornet price starts at ₹ 1.03 Lakhs .

1.03 Lakhs*
123.94 cc
11.14 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

