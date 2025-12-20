Honda CB125 Hornet comes with 123.94 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of CB125 Hornet starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda CB125 Hornet sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market....Read MoreRead Less
Design: Built around a metal frame (typically steel or aluminum), motorcycles feature a saddle-style seat and are steered using handlebars.
Efficiency: They are generally more fuel-efficient and affordable than cars, making them a primary mode of transportation in many developing nations.
Variety: Models range from nimble commuter scooters and rugged off-road dirt bikes to high-speed sportbikes and comfortable long-distance tourers.By: Prince (Dec 20, 2025)
Read full Review
The sound of this bike is very good
This bike is excellent; it feels very comfortable and has many features for the price. I really liked this bike and I would recommend it to everyone in the future.By: suraj (Dec 9, 2025)
Read full Review
Best in Safety and Style
Honda bikes are always the best, but this bike’s design and looks are truly awesome. Its performance and mileage are also very impressive.By: Krunal keshao parate (Nov 9, 2025)
Read full Review
Great Looks with Top Safety
Honda bikes are always the best, but this bike’s design and looks are awesome. The performance is excellent, and both mileage and overall performance are very good.By: Krunal keshao parate (Nov 9, 2025)
Read full Review
Amazing Bike Rally Experience
Everything is good, and the bike looks really nice. The TFT display and front brake look impressive, and the engine key lock is excellent. Thanks, Honda!By: Smm (Sept 26, 2025)