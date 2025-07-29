HT Auto
Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc motorcycle suits you the best

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc motorcycle suits you the best

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jul 2025, 08:49 am
The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc air-cooled single-cylinder unit producing 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, while the TVS Raider packs a slightly larger 124.8cc engine, producing 11.4 bhp and 11.7 Nm.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125
Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is ready to shake up the competitive 125cc segment with the launch of its newest entrant — the CB125 Hornet. Targeted directly at customers looking for a sports commuter, the CB125 Hornet moves into a segment dominated by the youth-oriented and feature-packed models such as the TVS Raider 125. While Honda is set to announce the pricing on August 1, the spec sheet already makes for an interesting face-off. Here's how the two motorcycles stack up on paper.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Design

The Honda CB125 Hornet carries forward a sharp and muscular street-naked design with several premium cues. The standout feature is the aggressive LED face with dual DRLs and high-mounted indicators, while golden USD forks add a touch of class — a first in the segment. The tank extensions and edgy rear profile amplify its sporty intent.

The TVS Raider 125, meanwhile, is no less attention-grabbing. The sporty styling of the angular bodywork (particularly the aggressive tank shrouds) is pleasing, but the standout feature for most younger consumers is the LED headlamp with integrated daytime running lights. Additionally, its more compact proportions and lower stance cater to urban riders looking for agility and style.

Also Read : Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R: Which 125cc streetfighter makes more sense?

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Specs

The CB125 Hornet is powered by a 123.94cc air-cooled single-cylinder unit producing 11 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed slipper clutch transmission that aims to provide smooth and easy cruising in and around the city and on light highways.

The TVS Raider packs a slightly larger 124.8cc engine, producing 11.4 bhp and 11.7 Nm. While the power difference is marginal, TVS has tuned the Raider for a zippy throttle response, which has already earned it a fan following in the segment.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Hardware

Honda has gone the extra mile with segment-first golden USD forks and a 5-step adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is handled by a 240mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum. It also rides on chunkier rear tyres compared to the Raider (110/80 vs 100/90 section), which could aid in stability.

TVS Raider, in contrast, uses conventional telescopic forks and a monoshock, with a similar 240mm front disc (optional) and 130mm drum at the rear. While it skips the premium USD setup, its lower seat height (780 mm vs Hornet’s 796 mm) and better ground clearance (180 mm vs 166 mm) make it more city-friendly.

Also watch: Honda CB 125 Hornet Walkaround In HD + Exhaust Note 🎧🎧

Fuel tank capacity is another differentiator — the CB125 Hornet offers a 12-litre tank against the Raider’s 10 litres, favouring longer commutes.

Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider 125: Features

The CB125 Hornet brings in Honda’s RoadSync-enabled 4.2-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation assist, call alerts, and USB Type-C charging. LED lighting is standard, and Honda also throws in useful additions like a side-stand engine cut-off and an engine stop switch.

The TVS Raider counters with a feature-packed TFT cluster with voice assist, call/SMS alerts, and turn-by-turn navigation. It also includes a USB charger and scores extra with its practical under-seat storage — a unique addition not seen on the Honda.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 29 Jul 2025, 08:49 am IST
