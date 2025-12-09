This bike is excellent; it feels very comfortable and has many features for the price. I really liked this bike and I would recommend it to everyone in the future.By: suraj (Dec 9, 2025)
Perfect Companion for City Rides
It’s an amazing bike with a lot of first-in-segment features. The price is very affordable, and the looks are simply outstanding.By: Siddharth (Sept 16, 2025)
Excellent for looking
The Honda CB125 Hornet is available in four stylish colour options – Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue with Sports Red, Pearl Siren Blue with Athletic Blue Metallic, and Pearl Siren Blue with Lemon Ice Yellow. The bike looks awesome, comes with a good price point, and offers attractive new features.By: Anil Kumar (Sept 8, 2025)
Best bike under 1 Lakh
Good-looking bike under ₹1 lakh with stylish design and a comfortable seat. The mirrors could be better, but the bike's color is excellent.By: Sandeep kumar (Jul 26, 2025)