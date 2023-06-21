Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Kanyakumari starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.30 Lakhs in Kanyakumari. The lowest price Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Kanyakumari starts from Rs. 1.25 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.30 Lakhs in Kanyakumari. The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 160R dealers and showrooms in Kanyakumari for best offers. Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Kanyakumari includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Kanyakumari, TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Kanyakumari and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kanyakumari. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.25 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.28 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition ₹ 1.30 Lakhs