Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Chikodi starts from Rs. 1.39 Lakhs.
The lowest price model is Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc and the most priced model is Hero Xtreme 160R 100
Hero Xtreme 160R dealers and showrooms in Chikodi for best offers.
Hero Xtreme 160R on road price breakup in Chikodi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 160R is mainly compared to Hero Xtreme 125R which starts at Rs. 95,000 in Chikodi, TVS Raider which starts at Rs. 95,219 in Chikodi and Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes starting at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Chikodi.
Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc ₹ 1.39 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc ₹ 1.43 Lakhs Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition ₹ 1.39 Lakhs
