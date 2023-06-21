Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesHeroXtreme 160ROn Road Price in Abohar

Hero Xtreme 160R On Road Price in Abohar

3.5 out of 5
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9
3.5 out of 5
1.27 - 1.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Abohar
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Xtreme 160R Price in Abohar

Hero Xtreme 160R on road price in Abohar starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs. The on road price for Hero Xtreme 160R top variant goes up to Rs. 1.32 Lakhs in Abohar. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Hero Xtreme 160R Single Disc₹ 1.27 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 160R Double Disc₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition₹ 1.32 Lakhs
...Read More

Hero Xtreme 160R Variant Wise Price List in Abohar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Single Disc
₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
163 cc
47.38 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,10,060
RTO
7,704
Insurance
8,889
On-Road Price in Abohar
1,26,653
EMI@2,722/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Double Disc
₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
163 cc
47.38 kmpl
View breakup
View breakup

Hero Xtreme 160R Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Xtreme 125R Price in Abohar
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Raider Price in Abohar
UPCOMING
Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Check Aftek Zontes details
View similar Bikes
TVS Apache RTR 160

TVS Apache RTR 160

1.19 - 1.26 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Apache RTR 160 Price in Abohar
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

99,571
Check Latest Offers
Pulsar NS 125 Price in Abohar
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
FZS-FI V3 Price in Abohar

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Hero Bikes

Hero Xtreme 160R News

Both motorcycles have an aggressive naked streetfighter design.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?
21 Jun 2023
The 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is here with a four-valve engine, oil cooling, revised styling and more features
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V first ride review: Thoughtful upgrades, big impression
19 Jun 2023
The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has started to show its age.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
19 Jun 2023
Both motorcycles have an aggressive-muscular design.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Bajaj Pulsar N160: Which 160 cc motorcycle should you buy?
18 Jun 2023
Both Hero Xtreme 160R and TVS Apache RTR 160 are popular products in the Indian motorcycle market's 160 cc segment.
2023 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: Which one should you buy
17 Jun 2023
View all
 Hero Xtreme 160R News

Hero Xtreme 160R Videos

The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
29 Jul 2020
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

95,000 - 99,500
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX500

Honda NX500

5.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

CFMoto 250SR

CFMoto 250SR

2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

Hero Electric AE-47 E-Bike

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Bajaj Avenger 400

Bajaj Avenger 400

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details