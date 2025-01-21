Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R on road price in Tiruchengode starts from Rs. 2.06 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Hero Xtreme 250R dealers and showrooms in Tiruchengode for best offers. Hero Xtreme 250R on road price breakup in Tiruchengode includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Hero Xtreme 250R is mainly compared to Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 which starts at Rs. 2.07 Lakhs in Tiruchengode, Honda NX200 which starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs in Tiruchengode and Hero Karizma XMR 250 starting at Rs. 2 Lakhs in Tiruchengode. Variants On-Road Price Hero Xtreme 250R STD ₹ 2.06 Lakhs