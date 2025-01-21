What is the on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R in Sikar? The on-road price of Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Sikar is Rs. 2.06 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R in Sikar? The RTO charges for Hero Xtreme 250R STD in Sikar amount to Rs. 14,392, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Sikar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hero Xtreme 250R in Sikar is Rs. 4,177.